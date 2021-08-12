Greenville City Manager Summer Spurlock has presented the City Council with the first overall look at the proposed city budget for next year.
The budget includes another decrease in the city’s property tax rate and a pay increase for city employees.
The council members, while impressed with the effort, offered a few possible tweaks of their own for Spurlock to consider before the budget is presented to the public next month.
“You have about a month to get comfortable with what you’ll be voting on,” Spurlock said.
Spurlock delivered the budget during Tuesday’’s Council work session. She is recommending a property tax rate of 61.20 cents per $100 valuation, 1.53 cents below the current rate of 62.73 cents. The city’s property tax rate last year was at 64.22 cents per $100 valuation.
The budget includes a 4% merit pay increase for city employees. The employees did not receive an increase in pay during the current year.
The “no new revenue” rate, the rate needed to raise the same amount of property tax revenue for the city from the same properties in the next fiscal year, is 57.70 cents per $100 valuation.
The budget also includes $100,000 for recruitment and retention bonuses. Spurlock said it is one of the measures the city is considering to try and compete with other cities which may be offering higher pay or other incentives in a highly competitive hiring environment.
“We’re having to try doing rings we’ve never had to do before,” she said.
Precinct 2 Council member Al Atkins said the proposed tax rate reduction was a good start, but was wanting to see if Spurlock could lower it a few cents more.
“Down to the mid-59 cent range,” Atkins said.
Mayor Jerry Ransom also credited the work Spurlock had put into the budget, but was hoping the employee salary increases could be raised a little higher.
“I’d like to see us making those more aggressive,” he said.
Spurlock said she would consider adding the recommendations into the budget prior to the first public hearing scheduled August 24, with the public hearing on the tax rate and the second public hearing on the budget on September 14, prior to the council voting on adopting the budget and tax rate during the same meeting.
