At Tuesday’s Greenville City Council meeting, a vote to change local regulations related to alcohol sales ahead of the November election was, once again, postponed after multiple council members expressed confusion and concern over the legalities of the restrictions that were being considered.
Proposition 2 on this November’s ballot deals with the legalization of retail liquor sales for off-premises consumption (i.e. liquor stores) in Greenville.
In June, the Greenville Planning and Zoning Commission narrowly approved – with a 5-3 vote – some recommended amendments to more clearly define the parameters of the proposed ordinance.
For instance, the proposed ordinance states that the sale of alcoholic beverages cannot be within 300 feet of a church, school or public hospital, but one of the recommended amendments is to also not allow liquor stores to be within 1,000 feet of each other.
One of the other proposed amendments listed in the agenda also specified that liquor retail buildings need to be at least 3,000 square feet in size, and in a stand-alone building, “not affiliated with another type of business.”
However, at Tuesday’s city council meeting, when Greenville City Planner Letora Anderson presented the suggested amendments, the subsection about minimum square footage was struck out because of concerns that square footage regulations on liquor stores and not other businesses could be deemed as “discriminatory.” When the city council received the agenda on Friday, July 10, that subsection was not struck out, and this led to council members being concerned about the legality of the other recommendations.
“We read what we were given Friday so we could prepare, and when we came here, it was changed both from what we saw and what was released to the public, and I find that disturbing,” Mayor David Dreiling said.
In response to the mayor’s concerns, Anderson explained that the strike through in her presentation was a “suggested revision” to the recommendations, and that the council could make whatever changes to the amendments that they saw as both “in the best interest of the community” and legally sound.
Another of the original recommendations that was brought into question Tuesday was the proposed minimum distance requirement between liquor stores.
When Greenville City Attorney Daniel Ray gave his input on the matter, he clarified that the Texas Municipal League (TML) states that city governments have “no legal authority” to set distance regulations between liquor stores, but that they could set ordinances for distances between a liquor store and a school or church.
After Ray explained TML’s position on minimum distances between retail liquor establishments, Mayor Pro Tem Jerry Ransom asked if the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) had also been contacted, since they would be “the final authority” on the matter, to which Ray replied that he had reached out to TABC, but that they had not yet responded.
Eventually, the council unanimously voted to postpone their vote over possibly amending city ordinances concerning retail alcohol sales until their Aug. 11 meeting.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Wayne Morris, a member of the P&Z commission, said he and other members of the commission also believed the proposed 3,000 square foot minimum size for liquor stores was discriminatory “and anti-small business.” He also said that he would appreciate it if P&Z could have another discussion and vote over the recommended changes before it went back to the city council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.