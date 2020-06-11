The Greenville City Council chose to hold off on two property tax-related decisions at their meeting Tuesday.
The first of those two items was the consideration of adopting an increase in the homestead exemption (which is currently $10,000) offered to homeowners aged 65 and older and those who are disabled.
The other item was to allow the city manager to calculate property tax increases needed to raise revenues to a cap of 8 percent since Texas Senate Bill 2 states that parts of cities – if they’re declared a “disaster area” – can have tax revenue increases above the regular cap of 3.5 percent without voter approval.
Regarding offering an increased homestead exemption for senior and disabled residents, the council voted unanimously in favor of postponing its decision, because many of its members thought that more specifics had to be decided as far as how the proposed senior tax freeze, which is to be voted upon in this November’s elections, would factor into it.
During the council’s discussion – in which senior/disabled homestead exemption increases ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 were considered – Mayor Pro Tem Jerry Ransom mentioned the possibility of “increasing the homestead exemption even further” if the senior tax freeze should fail in November.
Conversely, as the discussion continued, Councilman Al Atkins proposed a “sunset clause” that would cause the increased exemption to expire if the senior tax freeze passes in November.
This line of conversation led to multiple council members asking questions such as, “If the tax freeze were to pass, would senior residents’ taxes be frozen at their actual amount or at the amount they were with the homestead exemption increase?”
“With the freeze, it’s impossible to say how the election would affect the homestead exemption increase when we don’t have it in writing,” City Attorney Daniel Ray told the Herald-Banner. “The long and short of it is that it’s gonna come down to the exact language of the proposal.”
Eventually, the council members opted to postpone their decision on whether or not to increase the senior/disabled homestead exemption, and if so by how much, until their next meeting on Tuesday, June 23.
The council’s next meeting will also be the last one in which they will be able to vote on anything that will affect this year’s property taxes since such decisions have to be made before July.
As for the other property tax-related item on the agenda, which was to allow the city manager to calculate property tax increases needed to raise revenues to a cap of 8 percent in parts of the city that could be deemed a “disaster area,” Ray informed the council of positions recently stated by Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton that “disaster area,” as mentioned in Texas Bill 2, refers only to “natural disasters” that cause physical damage and not hardships caused by COVID-19.
Because of the governor and attorney general’s recent statements, Ray said at the meeting, “Even though this is not setting a rate, it’s just allowing (City Manager) Summer (Spurlock) to do math … and any tax increases would still have to be approved by the council … if we do go above the 3.5 percent cap, the attorney general could probably sue us.”
Because of the governor and AG’s recently stated positions on the issue, the council voted unanimously to remove it from the agenda.
