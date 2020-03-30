Because of the county and state-mandated precautions to help reduce the spread of coronavirus, the Greenville City Council voted in favor of postponing local elections to Nov. 3 at their special meeting Saturday.
As the council members discussed the date change, Councilman Cedric Dean asked if it would be possible to keep the date of the election on May 2 but simply exercise crowd control to make sure no more than 10 people were in a polling place at one time and that they were kept at least six feet apart. In response, Mayor David Dreiling gave the argument that having the event in November (in addition to allowing time for the threat of coronavirus to lessen) would encourage more participation in the local election since it will coincide with the presidential election.
The council voted 6-0 in favor of moving the date, with Mayor Pro Tem Jerry Ransom abstaining.
The municipal elections on Nov. 3 will include two spots on the city council as well as two propositions.
Proposition 1 is for a property tax freeze for homeowners aged 65 and older, and Proposition 2 is for the legalization of the sale of liquor for off-premises consumption. Both propositions were placed on the ballot after petitions by Greenville residents, and Councilman Ransom is the appointed treasurer for the campaign for Proposition 2.
The two seats on the city council that are up for election are Places 3 and 4, with incumbent John Turner and challenger Ciara Washington running for Place 3 and Tim Kruse running unopposed for Place 4.
Place 4 on the city council is currently being served by Councilwoman Holly Gotcher, who has reached her term limit but has agreed to continue serving through November.
