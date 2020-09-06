The Greenville City Council plans to adopt, at their meeting this Tuesday, a budget and property tax rate for the 2020-21 fiscal year. The meeting will also include a second public hearing for the proposed budget and the first-and-only public hearing on the proposed tax rate.
During the public hearings, Greenville residents will be able to give comments, make suggestions or express concerns about the proposed city budget and property tax rate, respectively.
Both public hearings and the council’s votes will take place during the regular session at 6 p.m. However, during the preceding work session, which begins at 4:30 p.m., Greenville City Manager Summer Spurlock will review the proposed budget with the council.
At the previous city council meeting, on Aug. 25, Spurlock led a discussion about multiple potential adjustments that could be made to the proposed tax rate and budget.
One of the main reasons for the alternate tax rates presented at that meeting was because of increases in sales tax revenue seen in recent months. In the proposed budget, as written, the projected revenue from sales tax in the general fund is about $8.02 million, but Spurlock estimated that an increase of about $237,553 could be anticipated judging from gains in recent months, which could be used to fulfill additional budget requests from city departments or to offer residents a lower tax rate.
The proposed property tax rate, as stated for the city of Greenville for 2020-21 is 62.73 cents for every $100 that a property is worth, which is 1.49 cents lower than the current rate of 64.22 cents per $100 valuation.
With the total projected revenue in Greenville’s general fund for 2020-21 set at about $25.88 million, with a beginning fund balance of $6.25 million and $27 million in proposed expenditures, the money left in the fund balance after expenses comes out to $5.13 million.
Fund balance is the total revenue minus expenditures. Money in the fund balance can be used in future years for purposes determined by the city council.
Some of the major expenditures listed in the proposed budget for 2020-21 are:
• The street improvement plan for $2 million.
• Payments on emergency response vehicles for $133,777.
• Payments on non-emergency response vehicles for $7,700.
• The fire truck replacement fund for $250,000.
• Firefighter pay scale increase plan for $292,830.
• Adding a full-time position for $87,873.
• Adding a part-time position for $40,359.
At the last city council meeting, four possible adjustments to the proposed budget and/or tax rate were presented.
In view of the possibility for increased sales tax revenue, Option 1 offered a property tax rate that, at 61.73 cents per $100 valuation, was one cent lower than the proposed rate and 2.49 cents lower than the current rate. Option 1 recommended no changes to expenditures in the proposed budget, though.
For Option 2, the property tax rate was at 62.73 cents, the same as the proposed rate, but the recommended expenditures for the increased revenue from sales tax were for two new zip lines to be installed at Graham Park and Ja-Lu Park, and for the city to increase its payments to Enterprise for city vehicles.
For Option 3, which also sported the same tax rate as the proposed rate at 62.73 cents per $100 valuation, recommended digging deeper into the city’s fund balance, and so as not to only add the zip lines and higher vehicle payments to the budget, but also allocate $220,000 toward drainage improvement on Greenville’s streets.
The final option recommended a property tax rate equal to the city’s no-new-revenue rate, 60.25 cents per $100 valuation. The no-new-revenue rate is where it would need to be set to generate the same amount of revenue as last year. Option 4 would require the city to reduce proposed expenditures by about $95,600.
The work session for Tuesday’s Greenville City Council meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. and the regular session will start at 6 p.m., both of which will be at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center in Greenville, at 5501 Business Highway 69 South. The meeting will also be live streamed on Friendlee News’ Facebook page.
