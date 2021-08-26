The Greenville City Council heard from several residents Tuesday concerning the proposed city budget, many of whom said the tax rate cut in the proposal was just not sharp enough.
“Cut all the fat, all the fat from the budget,” offered former council member James Evans, whose view represented most of the comments offered during the initial public hearing on the budget, conducted as part of Tuesday’s regular session.
The Council had several different options presented by City Manager Summer Spurlock, before offering another of their own.
The proposed budget includes a decrease in the city’s property tax rate and a pay increase for city employees.
Spurlock initially recommended a property tax rate of 61.20 cents per $100 valuation, three-tenths of a cent below the current rate of 61.50 cents. The city’s property tax rate one year earlier was 64.22 cents per $100 valuation.
The budget included a 4% merit pay increase for city employees, who did not receive an increase in pay during the current year.
The “no new revenue” rate, the rate needed to raise the same amount of property tax revenue for the city from the same properties in the next fiscal year, is 57.70 cents per $100 valuation.
Spurlock presented three new options for the budget during Tuesday’s council work session.
Option 1 would lower the proposed property tax rate to 59 cents per $100 valuation, which would require the elimination of a planned new police department command post vehicle as well as upgrades to Oak Creek Park. Option 2 would maintain the proposed tax rate, but would raise the merit pay increase to 5% by removing a special event from the recreation fund along with a planned restroom remodel.
Option 3 would lower the property tax rate to 59 cents and include the pay increase, while removing the command post, Oak Creek Park upgrades, the special event funding and the restroom remodel.
The council also suggested Tuesday that Spurlock draft a proposal where the tax rate would be at or around 59 cents, without eliminating the improvement items and with the higher pay raise, but using a larger portion of the city’s fund balance.
During the public hearing, Evans recommended the tax rate be lowered even more.
“I would like to see it at 58 cents at least,” he said.
Wayne Morris concurred.
“We all know there is a lot of fat in the budget,” Morris said, suggesting the new command post be paid for through the police department’s asset forfeiture fund, if possible.
“Every penny counts,” Morris said.
Larry Ellis, on the other hand, took a different approach, noting how a lack of available clerks in the community development department resulted in dozens of building and other permits not being filed promptly, costing the city untold thousands in revenue, deficits which will increase as the city continues to grow.
“I think we need to be thinking about all the money that’s coming in, which is not in the budget,” Ellis said. “The City of Greenville needs infrastructure. We need to look at the big picture.”
The public hearing on the tax rate and the second public hearing on the budget are currently planned for Sept. 14, prior to the council voting on adopting the budget and tax rate during the same meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.