The Greenville City Council will vote Tuesday on whether or not to extend current protective measures being taken against coronavirus in city-owned buildings and facilities.
On April 30, the Greenville city manager’s office announced several changes to precautions that had been previously decided upon at an emergency meeting on March 14.
The updated measures, which went into effect Monday, are mostly partial re-openings of city-owned buildings and were planned to continue until Friday, May 15.
Any changes to the measures approved by the council at this Tuesday’s meeting are planned to go into effect immediately.
While the city’s buildings are still, not yet, fully open, most city services are still available to the public by phone.
The city’s current protective measures against potential exposure to COVID-19 are:
• To avoid mass gatherings, the Fletcher Warren Civic Center and the Greenville Municipal Auditorium are still closed to all events until at least May 15.
• No group meetings or room rentals are being scheduled at the Greenville Municipal Airport until after May 15, but the terminal is open and will remain open.
• The Annex, where the departments of Community Development and Public Works are housed, is now open, but only one customer is allowed in the main building at a time. The public is also able to schedule appointments with the Service Center. The Planning and Zoning Commission is also planning to meet via videoconference on May 18.
• The Greenville Animal Control Shelter is open by appointment only, during regular Monday through Friday business hours – 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Staff is still to pick up animals. Appointments for adoptions must be set up at least 30 minutes apart, and appointments for animal surrenders have to be at least 15 minutes apart. Owner reclaims and pulls from approved rescue groups can also be scheduled by appointment.
• The W. Walworth Harrison Public Library is offering curbside service. All of its programs and room rentals are still canceled until at least May 15. Assistance is still available by phone and email, and books can be returned through the outside receptacles. The library is also continuing to provide digital programs through social media.
• The Municipal Building is still locked until at least May 15, but city employees who need to speak with human resources and members of the public wishing to meet with the departments of Parks and Recreation, HR, Finance, Main Street, Municipal Auditorium or Tourism, or the city manager or city secretary’s offices may set up an appointment.
• Reecy Davis Recreation Center will be closed until at least May 15.
• The city jail (at the police station) is still closed, and the warrant round-up, which was originally scheduled for March 21-24, has been delayed until further notice. The police records office window is currently open.
• The municipal court is taking payments online or over the phone, and documents can be exchanged at the door if needed.
• The Fire Administration building is still locked until at least May 15, and members of the public are only allowed by appointment.
• Wright Park Golf Course is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The pro-shop is currently closed, but merchandise and concessions can be purchased through the window. Only one person is allowed per cart unless they live in the same household, and there may be no more than four players in a group.
• Trails, green spaces, ponds and lakes owned by the city of Greenville are open, but residents are advised to follow the CDC’s recommendations for personal hygiene and to not visit those places if they are exhibiting symptoms associated with coronavirus.
This Tuesday’s Greenville City Council meeting will be conducted via video and telephone conference, starting at 6 p.m., and will be viewable through the city’s Facebook page.
Greenville residents who would like to speak at the meeting will need to send an email to PublicComments@ci.greenville.tx.us, to make arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.