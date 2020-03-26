The Greenville City Council will hold a special meeting via video and/or telephone conference at 1 p.m. this Saturday, to vote on whether or not to postpone the May 2 municipal elections to Nov. 3 because of orders from the state and county to help prevent potential exposure to coronavirus.
On Tuesday this week, the city council’s vote on changing the election date failed with a 3-3 tie. The three council members who voted against postponing the election to November (Brent Money, Al Atkins and Cedric Dean) each expressed a desire to wait for the city attorney to determine if any dates earlier than November 3 would be allowable.
The three who voted — at Tuesday’s meeting — in favor of moving the election to November were Holly Gotcher, John Turner and Mayor David Dreiling, and Mayor Pro Tem Jerry Ransom abstained, claiming a conflict of interest.
On Wednesday, City Attorney Daniel Ray determined that recent advisory from Gov. Greg Abbott does not permit any dates for the municipal election other than May 2 or Nov. 3, so this Saturday’s special meeting was called.
At this Tuesday’s regular city council meeting, its members also voted in favor of extending the city manager’s protective measures against coronavirus from ending March 31 to being in effect until April 14.
Those approved measures are:
• Canceling all events planned for the Fletcher Warren Civic Center and the Greenville Municipal Auditorium.
• No group meetings or room rentals will be scheduled at the Greenville Municipal Airport, but the terminal will remain open.
• The Annex, where the departments of Community Development and Public Works are housed, will be locked and will only take members of the public into the building by appointment.
• The Greenville Animal Control Shelter will be closed to the public but will continue to pick up animals. Appointments can be made by members of the community to reclaim their pets if they were picked up by animal control, but animal surrenders will not be accepted. Adoptions will be put on hold for at least two weeks, as well.
• The W. Walworth Harrison Public Library will also be closed, with all of its programs and room rentals canceled. Assistance will still be available by phone and email, and returned books will still be accepted through the outside receptacles.
• The Municipal Building will also be locked, but city employees who need to speak with human resources and members of the public wishing to meet with the departments of Parks and Recreation, HR, Finance, Main Street, Municipal Auditorium or Tourism, or the City Manager or City Secretary’s offices will need to set up an appointment.
• Wright Park Golf Course and Reecy Davis Recreation Center will both be closed, and all their scheduled events will be canceled.
• The city jail (at the Police Station) will be closed unless absolutely necessary, and the warrant round-up scheduled for March 21-24 will be delayed.
• The Fire Administration building will be locked and members of the public will be allowed in by appointment only,
• This month’s Planning and Zoning Commission, Civil Service, Police Department Civilian Volunteer Group meetings, as well as pre-app meetings between city staff and developers, will be delayed.
On Wednesday this week, the city manager’s office released details on the city’s rules regarding the Department of Parks and Recreation in these coming weeks.
• Joe Hudson Easter Eggstravaganza was postponed to a still to be determined date
• Youth baseball and softball, and adult softball have been postponed to at least April 15
• All of Greenville’s park amenities (such as playgrounds, pavilions, restrooms, water fountains, horseshoe pits, tennis courts, disc golf courses, basketball courts, sand volleyball courts, athletic fields for the purpose of organized games, and the dog park) are closed until at least April 15
• Reecy Davis Recreation Center is closed until at least April 15
• As of March 27, Wright Park Golf Course is scheduled to re-open, but with the following adjustments: hours limited to 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., digital payment only (no cash), no motorized carts (but walkers ok), no more than three players per hole, no drinking from fountains, no retail sales (concessions, golf balls etc., no rakes, ball washers, coolers or trash cans, raised cups only, no flag removal, no sharing clubs, no post-round handshakes, no more than five people in the pro shop at any time
• As of March 25, trails green spaces, ponds and lakes owned by the city of Greenville are scheduled to re-open, but residents are advised to follow the CDC’s recommendations for personal hygiene and to not visit those places if they are exhibiting symptoms associated with coronavirus.
The municipal elections that the city council will consider rescheduling from May 2 to Nov. 3 at this Saturday’s special meeting include two spots on the city council as well as two propositions.
Proposition 1 is for a property tax freeze for homeowners aged 65 and older, and Proposition 2 is for the legalization of the sale of liquor for off-premises consumption.
The two seats on the city council that are up for election are Places 3 and 4, with incumbent John Turner and challenger Ciara Washington running for Place 3 and Tim Kruse running unopposed for Place 4.
Place 4 on the city council is currently being served by Council Woman Gotcher, who has reached her term limit, but has agreed to continue serving if elections should be postponed until November.
This Saturday’s special city council meeting will be streamed live online at 1 p.m., through the city’s Facebook page and residents who wish to speak at the meeting may do so electronically and must submit their request via email at PublicComments@ci.greenville.tx.us.
