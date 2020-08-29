The Greenville City Council voted Tuesday in favor of allowing the city to enter a contract with Texas Bit for the implementation of road repairs under its Street Improvement Program (SIP) for 2020.
The 2019-20 city budget has $2 million allocated toward the SIP, and Texas Bit was the second-to-lowest applicant, with a bid of $1.826 million versus the lowest bidder, J&L Paving’s offer of doing the job for $1.525 million.
The reason why city staff recommended awarding the bid to Texas Bit was that J&L paving had never done any work for the city of Greenville, whereas Texas Bit has worked on Greenville’s streets for the last five years.
The specific improvements listed under the SIP plan for 2020 are as follows:
Minor Reconstruction
• Morse Street – Bois d Arc to Travis
• Henry Street – Houston to Gordon
• Henry Street – Gordon to Stuart
• Henry Street – Stuart to Johnson
• Wesley Street – Blades to Silver
• Edgewood Drive – Old Mill Road to Royal Oaks
• Spencer Street – King to Wright
Mill & Overlay
• Terrell Road – IH 30 Service Road to Wesley
• Terrell Road – Wesley to Sayle
• Traders Road – Walmart to Wesley
Overlay
• Bethel Road – Old Mill Road to Bridge (West)
Valley Gutter
Repairs
• Turtle Creek Estates – 19 Locations, Total 1,110 SY
Street Striping
• Wesley Street – Oneal to Sockwell – Double Yellow
• Center Point Lane – IH 30 to Jack Finney – Double Yellow
• Traders Road – Wesley to Walmart Double – Yellow, Dashed White, Turns
• Walnut Street – Lee to Sockwell – Double Yellow
• Terrell Road – IH 30 to Lions Lair – Double Yellow, Solid White, Turns
• Stonewall Street – Park to Joe Ramsey – Double Yellow, Turns, Stop
Even though the city council eventually voted in favor of approving the contract, the council members discussed, at length, several potential changes that could be made to the SIP to better serve Greenville residents.
One of the main critics of the list of streets in the contract was Councilman Cedric Dean, who argued that the volume of traffic should not necessarily be the main factor in determining which streets should get priority.
“I feel like y’all used extreme prejudice in deciding what streets need to be fixed,” Dean said, with his statement directed toward city staff. “These streets are not even close to ones that need to be done in Greenville.
“To make myself clear, when say prejudice, I’m not talking about black neighborhoods or white neighborhoods, what I’m saying is we have roads that are in way worse condition than what is currently on this list,” Dean clarified. “[The rough condition of several residential streets in North Greenville] has been like that for a long time.”
Also on the topic of re-evaluating which roads should get more immediate attention, Greenville resident Kristen Washington gave her testimony as the item was being discussed.
“There are about 50 streets that I can think of that should be on that list that aren’t,” Washington said. “You can’t go anywhere in the city without getting a flat tire or getting a scrape on your car. Then it costs $300-$400 for repairs, and I don’t have the money to constantly spend on those repairs.”
Another recommendation on how to prioritize street repair and reconstruction in the future came from Councilman Al Atkins, who spoke in favor of creating a subcommittee to work out possibly more helpful ways to use the $2 million allotted for the SIP.
“I think we need to reinvent the SIP process,” Atkins said.
Meanwhile, both council members Brent Money and Jerry Ransom recommended pursuing a bond (possibly of about $10 million) so as to do more repairs “all at once,” and to use the $2 million set aside annually in the budget for the SIP to make payments toward that bond.
Also on the topic of having “more money to work with” for the road repairs, Dean proposed not using the $2 million for SIP this year and letting it roll over into next year’s fund balance, so that $4 million could be used at one time.
Dean was also in favor of not rushing into the decision to award the contract, because he believed Greenville’s residents should be surveyed as part of the road repair prioritization process, rather than just going by the recommendations of city staff.
The final vote, to award the contract as stated in the agenda, with the above-listed street repairs passed 5-2, with Atkins and Dean voting against.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.