The Greenville City Council has approved an amended plan for the Greenville Towne Center development, designed to move the project away from big box retail and allow for other uses on the site.
The proposal had recently been recommended for approval by the City of Greenville’s Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) Board, but the Planning and Zoning Commission, recommended denial of the changes to Planned Development-28.
Two years ago, apartments were allowed to be included under the planned development, which for 10 years before had been designated primarily for “big box” retail use.
A public hearing was conducted during the Aug. 24 City Council meeting, during which no one spoke out against the proposal, with several people coming out strongly in favor.
Local developer Larry Ellis said the language in the amended agreement would allow for the freeing up of tax increment reinvestment zone funding to help recruit new business across the city.
“This is simple, please vote to approve this,” Ellis said.
Greg Sims said the developer has been attempting to bring in major retail projects at the location for more than 10 years and in the meantime has spent money to install infrastructure, including two streets through the site. In the meantime Greenville has seen the arrival of retailers including Academy, Hobby Lobby and more.
“Evidently this piece of land … is not going to be a retail power center,” Sims said. “This project is holding our development back.”
The measure passed on a unanimous vote of the council.
