At its meeting Tuesday evening, the Greenville City Council approved a $10,000 increase to the homestead exemption that the city offers to homeowners aged 65 and older and to those who are disabled.
On top of the $10,000 homestead exemption that the city already offered, this means that senior and disabled Greenville residents who own their home will be eligible for a total homestead exemption of $20,000.
Councilman Jerry Ransom has advocated for the exemption at the last few city council meetings as a way of offering tax relief to people on fixed incomes, especially in the wake of COVID-19 and its economic effects.
The council’s decision to increase the senior homestead exemption also came after a couple of months of listening to community members voice concerns about the election for the senior tax freeze being postponed from May to November as a precaution against COVID-19, as it would force senior residents to endure another year of increasing property taxes regardless of if the freeze passes or not.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Ransom clarified that if voters approve the senior tax freeze in November, that the property values for those who are eligible to take the exemption will be locked at whatever they are with the deduction, not before the deduction.
“There is no snap back in regard to this,” Ransom said.
In addition to the $10,000 increase to the city’s senior/disabled homestead exemption, the council also approved a provision that states that if the senior tax freeze does not pass in November, that another $20,000 would be added on top of it for a total deduction of $40,000 from a home’s appraised value.
While many have expressed appreciation for the effort at tax relief, some have given the opinion that they still will not be satisfied with the city’s senior tax exemption unless it’s an actual freeze on the dollar amount they pay in taxes.
“It (the increased homestead exemption) is something, but it’s not a lot,” Greenville resident John Kelso said at Tuesday’s meeting. “Let’s say you’re a 75-year-old guy and you’ve got 25 years left to live. For two years, there’s relief, but for 23 years after that, you’re driven down by rising property values.
“If you’re looking for a serious way to financially help senior citizens, this is not it,” Kelso argued.
The senior tax freeze (or Proposition 1, as it will appear on the November ballot), if approved, would not be a freeze on a senior’s property tax rate or the property’s appraised value, but a freeze on the tax dollar amount paid on the owner’s homestead – or the house in which they live – and not any rental or commercial properties they may own.
This means that – if the freeze is approved by voters in November – the actual dollar amount in city taxes that those who take the exemption would pay on their home would remain the same year after year, regardless of if the tax rate or the value of their home increases.
This has made the proposal attractive to many residents who are living on a fixed income such as Social Security benefits or pensions.
