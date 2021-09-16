The Greenville City Council didn’t take long Tuesday to approve the city budget and property tax rate, after nudging the rate down just a little bit lower than what had been proposed.
Mayor Jerry Ransom said the budget, which included a pay increase for city employees, was designed in part to help address rising inflation in the local and national economy.
“And that impacts our employees just like it does our citizens,” Ransom said.
City Manager Summer Spurlock initially recommended a property tax rate of 61.20 cents per $100 valuation, three-tenths of a cent below the current rate of 61.50 cents. The city’s property tax rate one year earlier was 64.22 cents per $100 valuation.
The budget included a 4% merit pay increase for city employees, who did not receive an increase in pay during the current year.
Spurlock had also offered options for the budget and tax rate, lowering the rate to as low as 59 cents.
The council had Spurlock draft a proposal where the tax rate would be at or around 59 cents, using a larger portion of the city’s fund balance.
Tuesday, the Council voted 6-0 to approve the budget and the latest proposed tax rate of 58.9 cents.
Prior to the vote on the tax rate, the council heard from residents during a public hearing, including former Mayor David Dreiling, who acknowledged preparing a budget involves months of planning, with the document having to cover all of the city.
“It takes money to do that,” Dreiling said. “We need city services and we need happy employees.”
Former council member James Evans again asked the council to consider how the proposed rate would be viewed by local residents.
“There are a lot of people who are trying to make it on their budget too,” he said.
Byron Taylor implored the council to consider spending more to address street street improvements and upgrades, referring specifically to an area of Highland Drive.
“They have curbs there that look like Pixie Sticks,” Taylor said. “You need to be walking and driving these streets.”
Ransom said that it is inevitable that residents would want to see the tax rate lowered.
“It is very popular. It sounds good, but it is very subjective,” Ransom said, adding that Greenville’s rate is often compared to cities who may have lower tax rates, but which don’t offer benefits such as a golf course, public library or animal shelter.
“It’s like apples and oranges,” he said.
Ransom and the council praised Spurlock and the city staff for their efforts in preparing and presenting the budget.
