The Greenville City Council spent a portion of Tuesday’s meeting spending money, a lot of money, to make improvements to city streets, secure long-term water access and upgrade emergency services.
The Council took two votes during the meeting, the first to approve $54.5 million in general obligation bonds. The bonds were to pay for $50 million in various road improvements approved by voters during the May municipal election, along with a bond proposal passed by local voters in November 2020 for expanding Monty Stratton Parkway.
The Council’s second vote was to approve the sale of $67.62 million in Combination Tax and Revenue Certificates of Obligation.
In July, the Council voted to approve the certificates, to pay for a 20-mile water pipeline from Lake Tawakoni to Greenville, an upgrade of the city’s emergency radio system and to construct a new and state-of-the-art fire department headquarters.
The most significant expense will be the $50 million, 36-inch diameter pipeline that will connect Greenville to a more stable water supply at Lake Tawakoni. The project is designed to provide the city a buffer against drought.
The certificates of obligation will also cover a city-wide radio system that will cost more than $8 million, and replace the current fire administration building, costing more than $8 million.
The new building would add training facilities to grow, provide space for an emergency operations command center and possibly serve as a regional training hub for volunteers and other departments across northeast Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.