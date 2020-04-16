CORRECTION: Hunt County will not be requiring individuals to wear a cloth covering over their mouth and nose.
A caller claiming to be Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall contacted the Herald-Banner Thursday afternoon, indicating the county would follow Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in requiring people visiting essential businesses, working in essential businesses or those riding public transportation to have a piece of cloth covering their mouth and nose.
Stovall called the newspaper Thursday evening to say that Hunt County would not be doing so.
“That has not crossed my mind,” Stovall said, noting he had spoken with Jenkins about the issue, but that Hunt County’s situation is different from what Dallas County is experiencing.
“I don’t have any plan to do that,” Stovall said.
Hunt County had no new confirmed COVID-19 cases as of press time Thursday, although additional cases were added to the totals from Rockwall County overnight and the death of a Greenville man serving a sentence in state prison is believed to be related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hunt County had 25 cases confirmed as of press time Thursday, after three more were reported Wednesday, while the Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management was reporting 39 confirmed cases in the county as of Thursday afternoon, with no fatalities.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported Johnny Davis, 60, of Greenville, died Tuesday while in custody of the Telford Unit in New Boston.
The statement from the agency indicated Davis was transported from the Telford Unit to a hospital for treatment.
“A test for COVID-19 revealed he was positive for the virus,” the statement said. Davis was transferred April 11 from Texarkana to the TDCJ’s Hospital Galveston. Davis, who had pre-existing medical conditions, was pronounced deceased Tuesday by hospital staff.
“Davis’ family declined to have an autopsy performed, however, COVID-19 is believed to have caused his death,” according to the statement.
Davis was serving a 10-year sentence for obstruction/retaliation out of Hunt County.
Court and jail records indicate Davis was taken into custody by the Greenville Police Department On Oct. 20, 2016, on one count each of retaliation, public intoxication and resisting arrest.
The TDCJ reported 48 offenders and 13 employees at the Telford Unit have tested positive for COVID-19.
In all, there have been 138 TDCJ employees, staff or contractors and 284 offenders in custody who have tested positive for COVID-19.
As of press time, 25 people from Hunt County had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, with two fatalities reported.
Davis is not believed to have been counted among the county’s statistics as of Thursday morning.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 158,547 people had been tested across the state as of noon Thursday, with 16,455 people having been confirmed with the virus, and 393 fatalities reported statewide.
The state agency indicated there were 1,459 people with confirmed COVID-19 cases hospitalized in Texas, while an estimated 3,677 people had recovered from the virus in the state as of press time Thursday.
