Anxiety caused by coronavirus, the economic impact it has had on local businesses, and around-the-clock media coverage about COVID-19 has certainly interrupted the natural flow of most peoples’ lives.
Despite the uncertainty of what each day may bring during this global pandemic, many are coping by choosing to focus on small things they can do to take control of whatever it is that they can. Whether it’s learning new skills, staying busy and trying to be more productive, or exercising their creativity, many are using “shelter-in-place” as an opportunity for self-improvement.
“My family has a daily workout routine they do in the front yard,” Bill Shiflet, of Greenville, said. “We do a family craft night once or twice a week. Also, cooking dinner has become one of the highlights of the day.
“My wife is a nurse, so she is still working at the hospital, but when she can she gets out a puzzle,” Shiflet added. “My oldest boy is a fitness instructor, so he is constantly filming workouts for online viewers, and I have been doing some much-needed home improvements, painting and yard work, and watching lots of Netflix.”
Similar to Shiflet, Jana Rose and her family are also entertaining themselves with a variety of creative activities.
“We love people and this has been really hard for us,” Rose said. “We’re lucky to have an extremely close group of neighbors so we don’t feel as isolated, although we’re just waving to people from the front porch.
“To be honest, as hard as this has been on our business (Terlingua Rose photography studio), it’s been really nice to spend some downtime with our family. We’ve filled our evenings with monopoly games, sidewalk chalk and homemade dinners. Some of these changes we would like to keep.
“For the first time in years, we have no reason not to paint, create goofy videos, take photographs, and experiment with the things artists crave,” Rose added.
Reinforcing much of what Shiflet and Rose said, Dr. Ruth Whitely of Mental Health Clinic of Greenville, recommended both staying busy and limiting the amount of time spent viewing news about COVID-19 and other stressful topics.
“As far as coping with the anxiety from COVID-19, I tell people to try to only watch the news about once per day,” Whitely told the Herald-Banner. “It’s also good to keep to a schedule, and if you’re working from home, to have a particular spot to go to, so it feels ‘like you’re going to work.’
“It’s also a good time for a project, such as cleaning and fixing things around the house...just trying to control what you can, because there’s no way to predict how things are going to go,” Whitely said.
While many are focused on taking control of what they can in the middle of this challenging time, some are also teaching themselves to “let go” and stress less over things that are beyond their control.
“The greatest gift I’ve given myself during all of this is letting go,” Kasey Kent Smith, of Greenville, said. “Letting go of what ‘normal’ is supposed to be, letting go of all the things I think I should be doing while I’m at home, and just accepting that this isn’t a vacation. It’s a crisis that we’re living through and we’re all just doing the best we can.
“I’m a bit of a perfectionist by nature, so for the first part of this ‘stay at home’ thing I felt like I needed to do ‘all the things,’ and I didn’t really process the situation,” Smith added. “I took a day to just focus on processing and letting go of what I felt like it should look like, and let me tell you, I came back with a renewed energy.”
