Hunt County is reporting three more confirmed cases of COVID-19.
A free COVID-19 testing site continues today at the Cash Volunteer Fire Department.
The office of County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department completed an initial investigation and determined the latest individuals in question included a female, aged 31-49 residing in ZIP Code 75189 which includes the Royse City area in Hunt County, who is recovering at home; a male, aged 65 plus from, ZIP Code 75474 which is Quinlan and the surrounding area, recovering at home; and a female, aged 18-30 also residing in ZIP code 75474, who is recovering at home;
A female, aged 50-64 living in ZIP code 75189, was replaced after additional investigation. Contact tracers with the County Health Department determined the individual no longer resides in Hunt County. Her case was transferred to Dallas County for monitoring, and the relevant state and local agencies were notified.
According to the official daily report from Stovall’s office as of Thursday evening, the county was listing 54 total confirmed cases of the virus. Of those, 32 people were said to have recovered and 19 individuals were listed as current cases, all of whom were reported recovering at home.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, a total of 977 people had been tested in Hunt County as of Thursday morning.
The free COVID-19 testing is scheduled between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. today at the Cash Volunteer Fire Department, 4745 Highway 34 just south of the Greenville city limits. Those being tested will be screened for symptoms including fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath and loss of taste or smell.
Those wanting to make an appointment can visit txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400.
