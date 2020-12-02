The Community Seeds of Lone Oak has scheduled another food giveaway event this week, although it may be the last one, at least for a while.
The agency’s Bertram Cooper said the giveaway offered by the ministry, in combination with the USDA and GoFresh USA, will be held at the Texas National Guard Armory Building, 9314 Jack Finney Blvd. in Greenville, between 4-6 p.m. Friday.
“The USDA Distributor has said it will probably be our last, but we’re waiting for what God will say about that,” Cooper said.
Community Seeds has been hosting the events since May, first at Wesley United Methodist Church, then at Greenville High School, Paris Junior College and Highland Terrace Baptist Church before the past few weeks presenting the giveaways at the Armory.
Cooper said the program has been extremely successful at assisting the area’s needy families.
“Nearly 40,000 boxes to date,” Cooper said. “We serve an awesome God.”
The food boxes typically contained fresh vegetables, fruit and dairy products.
Volunteers are needed for Friday’s event and are required to wear a face mask, be COVID-19 symptom-free, bring their own water and should arrive for the event by 3 p.m. for orientation.
The number of boxes delivered will depend on the size of the family being assisted.
Those wanting additional information can contact Community Seeds at 903-634-5673 or visit the website at www.cseeds.org.
Community Seeds of Lone Oak is also presenting “Joy To The World,” its 12th Annual Prime Rib Dinner on Thursday evening at the Armory. This year’s meal will be delivered carside as the vehicles drive through a Christmas scene outside of the Armory, featuring decorations, carolers, and dancers performing scenes from “The Nutcracker.”
The event begins at 6 p.m. and plates are $75 per person. Additional information is available by calling 903-634-5673.
