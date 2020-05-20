An area service organization is giving away food boxes to families who are needing assistance.
The Community Seeds of Lone Oak, a ministry serving the poor and underserved residents of Hunt, Rains and Hopkins counties, is partnering with Services of Hope, a faith-based, nonprofit in Dallas and will be receiving USDA Farmers to Family/Hardie’s Food Boxes.
The boxes will distributed to residents living in the Hunt County and surrounding communities, weekly, starting May 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Wesley United Methodist Church, 1200 E. Joe Ramsey Blvd. in Greenville.
The boxes contain fresh vegetables, fruit and dairy products. The number of boxes participants receive will be contingent on family size. This program will continue for up to six months.
Those wanting additional information can contact Bertram or Mary Cooper with Community Seeds at 903-634-5673.
