An area service agency will be offering treats for the eyes and ears, in addition to the palate, this week as it hosts a Christmas benefit dinner.
Community Seeds of Lone Oak is presenting “Joy To The World,” its 12th Annual Prime Rib Dinner Thursday evening at the Texas Army National Guard Armory, 9314 Jack Finney Blvd.
Whereas in previous years, the agency would provide a full smoked prime rib dinner along with an evening’s entertainment inside the building, this year’s meal will be delivered carside as the vehicles drive through a Christmas scene outside of the Armory, featuring decorations, carolers and dancers performing scenes from “The Nutcracker.”
The event begins at 6 p.m. and plates are $75 per person. Additional information is available by calling 903-634-5673.
Community Seeds is a non-profit based out of Lone Oak that helps provide food, clothing, emergency rent and utility support, transitional housing, and vocational education programs to those in need in Hunt, Rains and Hopkins counties.
Among the services it offers is the incubator kitchen that can be rented at affordable rates so that entrepreneurs, people needing training in the restaurant industry, and amateur chefs can cook items to sell that meet USDA requirements. The kitchen that Community Seeds has been developing is at 100 Katy St. in Lone Oak.
Community Seeds has also been providing weekly food giveaways to area residents through the USDA Farmers to Family/Hardees’s Food Boxes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.