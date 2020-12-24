During a time of uncertainty, residents, businesses and organizations stepped up to help provide food for needy families in the community through the 17th annual Cares and Shares Food Drive.
The event, sponsored by the Herald-Banner and Hunt County Shared Ministries/FISH, concluded Friday, Dec. 18, by bringing in 14,850 pounds of food.
“It is always great to see the generosity of our readers and members of our community to help those in need around us,” said Herald-Banner Publisher Lisa Chappell. “This will go a long way to keep food on the table for those struggling to feed their families.”
“On behalf of Hunt County Shared Ministries (FISH), I want to congratulate the Herald-Banner on another successful food drive,” said FISH Executive Director Wally Jeffers. “We’ve been so fortunate to have the support of the Herald-Banner and its employees for many years. Their commitment to our neighbors in need has not just been in a difficult year like this one. It’s been part of their culture of giving back to the community for a long time. And Hunt County Shared Ministries is very grateful for that long-term partnership.”
The drive began Nov. 25 and Jeffers ha said the need for donations was greater than ever as a result of the economic downtown because of the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors.
“Our agency has been amazed and overwhelmed with the way the people of Hunt County have responded this year,” Jeffers said. “Those who have plenty are grateful and have been generous in supporting those who have been affected by the pandemic. This community has always been remarkable for its big heart and 2020 has been no exception.”
And the need for the public’s assistance remains, with the community continuing to recover.
Donations of money or food will be accepted at the FISH office at 2805 King St., during regular business hours.
While direct donations of food are always welcome, cash donations go farther because FISH can buy about “three nutritious meals” – or eight pounds of food – for every dollar through its partnership with the North Texas Food Bank.
“Please continue after the holidays to donate to FISH Ministries as they need our help throughout the year,” Chappell said.
