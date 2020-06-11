Anyone hungry for unity, and some food and fun, is being invited to an event planned for Saturday afternoon in Greenville.
The “All 4 One Community Cookout” is scheduled between 4 and 8 p.m. at Graham Park, 800 Walnut St. Organizers are promoting the event as being for all ages, races and religions. The first 100 people attending will receive a free plate from Glee’s Kitchen and/or From The Soul BBQ.
Officials with the Greenville Police Department are also scheduled to be on hand to offer fellowship for local residents and to listen to any concerns or questions.
Food vendors will also be available. There will be a $5 raffle for a flat screen television. All proceeds will go to help provide fees for students in the youth football association.
There will also be a drawing for two free shirts with the winner’s choice of design.
Those attending are being invited to bring lawn chairs and canopies or tents, as the temperature is expected to be well into the 90s.
Saturday’s event is being sponsored by Kevin Heath, Crystal Tice, Derreck Lucas, LaRonnica McCurdy, C.J. Nelson and Peter Ligon.
