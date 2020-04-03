The Hunt County Commissioners Court voted Friday to extend the county’s disaster declaration in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They extended the order for two weeks, until Friday, April 17,” said County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray.
Ray noted the extended order included some changes in wording, to fall in line with the resolution issued earlier this week from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, in terms of what types of business are considered “essential services” and allowed to remain open.
“It is basically the same as the governor’s order,” Ray said.
The county’s disaster declaration prohibits anyone not working at or traveling to an essential service to remain at home. Essential services include health care operations, grocery stores and pharmacies and businesses providing critical infrastructure.
The extended order was to be posted on the county’s web site at http://www.huntcounty.net/upload/page/8875/docs/Resolution%2016041.pdf.
