The Hunt County Commissioners Court voted Friday to appropriate additional funds to help Hunt County Shared Ministries/FISH provide relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was the third time this year the commissioners agreed to assist the agency, and they indicated more funds would be available if needed.
The commissioners also voted to extend the county’s resolution in response to the pandemic.
The commissioners voted in late April and again in late June to pass resolutions regarding funding for emergency expenses related directly to COVID-19 to be administered through FISH.
County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray said the agency is continuing to provide aid for families who have been struggling in dealing with the pandemic.
“There clearly has been a major uptick in cases recently, so we anticipated there would be a need for this,” Ray said, adding the funds were being provided through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“It is not money from ad valorem or sales taxes, it is directly from the CARES Act,” Ray said.
The April measure set aside a total of $25,000 from the fund for the agency, to be transferred in $5,000 increments for use in meeting emergency financial needs for either COVID-19 victims or their immediate household members for items such as rent or mortgage or utilities or food.
The commissioners voted in June to increase the total amount to $50,000, but the feeling at that time was, even with the increase, the funds could run short.
Friday’s vote was to provide another $25,000 to the agency.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Steven Harrison asked how many families had been assisted by FISH with the funding.
“It is quite a few,” said County Judge Bobby Stovall, noting he raised the issue at the last Hunt County Medical Board meeting whether the funding was helping.
“And they said yes, greatly. It was going to people who really had needs and it was helping them stay in their house and get their utility bills paid and the necessities of life. So, I think it is a worthy expenditure.”
“We have a lot of schools in the Hunt County area that are actually shutting down … so there is actually a tremendous increase,” added Precinct 3 Commissioner Phillip Martin.
The measure passed on a unanimous vote of the commissioners' court. The commissioners also voted unanimously to extend the county’s COVID-19 resolution to midnight Oct. 27.
