The Hunt County Commissioners Court intends this week to hold the final public hearings on the proposed county budget and tax rate, before taking votes on both.
The commissioners also plan on formally calling for the Nov. 2 Constitutional Amendment Election, which will also include a bond election to pay for a new county jail and sheriff’s office.
A special session has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville. The session will be open to the public and also conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
Tuesday’s meeting includes public hearings on both the proposed tax rate and budget, before the adoption of both.
County Judge Bobby Stovall has proposed a Hunt County property tax rate of 42.8379 cents per $100 valuation for Fiscal Year 2021/22, which is a reduction of 3.8639 cents from the current tax rate of 46.7018 cents per $100 valuation.
If approved, it would represent the fourth straight year the rate has been reduced and would be a drop of more than 14 cents overall when compared to the 57.25 cents per $100 valuation which was in effect in 2004.
The budget includes a 6% across the board pay increase for county employees.
The budget also includes increases in the amount the county provides to assist its volunteer fire departments.
Additional information on the proposed budget and tax rate is available online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.budget
The commissioners have already voted to add a proposition on the Nov. 2 election ballot, calling for a $75 million dollar bond, which is approved would pay for a new jail complex, to include sheriff’s offices and also to allow for the expansion of not only future county buildings, but for the expansion of the jail itself as the need arises. The bonds would be used to replace the current Hunt County Detention Center.
The commissioners intend Tuesday to work with County Elections Administrator Jeannie Ash in formally calling for the election.
