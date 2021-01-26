The Hunt County Commissioners Court intends today to choose the next County Judge Pro Tem.
The panel may also take another look at providing emergency funding to various agencies that have been affected by the COVID-19 situation.
The regular session is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. today in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St. in Greenville. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the commissioner's meeting will be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
Former Precinct 1 Commissioner Eric Evans had served as the Hunt County Judge Pro Tem. Evans was appointed by the commissioners in January 2019, after the death of former CountyJude John Horn.
Evans served as the County Judge Pro Tem until the appointment of County Judge Bobby Stovall.
Evans was defeated by Mark Hutchins in seeking re-election during the 2019 Republican Party primary runoff and there was no Democratic Party opposition.
The County Judge Pro Tem would serve as county judge during commissioners' court meetings in which Stovall is not able to attend.
The commissioners may also meet in an executive session during this morning’s meeting. The agenda includes a potential consultation with County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray under Texas Government Code §551.071 (1) and (2) to discuss, among other matters, the discussion of a potential lease proposal related to two floors in the Paul Matthews Exchange Building; and discussion of the possible use of CARES Act grant or subgrant funding, including the funding of VFD activities, equipment and material, public school internet connectivity, and/or other public use funding related to COVID-19 pandemic.
CARES refers to funds being provided through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
Should the commissioners take any action on items considered during the executive session, they would first return to the regular session, they would first return to the open session to do so.
