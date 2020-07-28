A historic downtown building is expected to be even cooler, thanks to the Hunt County Commissioners Court, while the county and the city of Greenville will be working together to repair a road along the south city limits.
The commissioners are expected to convene for a regular agenda, starting at 10 a.m. today in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St., in Greenville. Because of the pandemic, the meeting will be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
Under new business, the commissioners are scheduled to consider a proposal from Trane U.S in the amount of $139,144, for the replacement of one Air-Cooled Helical Rotary Water Chiller at the Paul Mathews Exchange Building, 2500 Stonewall St.
The commissioners also intend to enter into an interlocal agreement and resolution with the city of Greenville, related to the reconstruction of Bethel Road.
The Greenville City Council is scheduled to vote this evening on a repair project for the roadway, where the city limits begin at the centerline of the roadway north into the city.
City of Greenville Public Works Director Press Tompkins said the portion of the roadway from Old Mill Road to the portion of Bethel currently maintained by the Hunt County needs to be completely reconstructed.
