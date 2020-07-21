The Hunt County Commissioners Court will meet for a special called session this afternoon, to continue to add audio/video systems for local courts impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and also to possibly consider salary changes for county officials.
The commissioners may also be considering several issues under an executive session.
The commissioners are expected to convene for the special session, starting at 2 p.m. today in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St., in Greenville. Because of COVID-19, the meeting will be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
Under new business, the commissioners are scheduled to consider the purchase and installation of a Zoom Integration and Huddle Cart for the Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Place 1 Courtroom and Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Place 2 Courtroom from AVSANT, LLC. for a total amount of a little more than $105,000.
The commissioners voted in May to approve $150,000 for the purchase and installation of new audio/video systems for both of the County Court At Law and the 354th District courtrooms, as well as new Zoom camera kits for the 196th District courtroom and the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office Inmate Zoom Room.
Also under new business, is a discussion related to salary adjustments for elected and non-elected officials.
Multiple issues may be addressed during the executive session, including As permitted by Texas Government Code §551.071 (1) and (2) Consultation with County Civil Attorney on agenda items requiring confidential, attorney/client advice necessitated by the deliberation or discussion of said items; including a COVID-19 legal update, a potential municipal incorporation election; a discussion of the Summit Ranch settlement proposal and /or the potential solar farm “Payment in Lieu of Taxation” proposal.
Should the commissioners decide to take action on any of the items included under the executive session, it would first return back to convene under the regular agenda in order to do so.
