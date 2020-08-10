The Hunt County Commissioners Court is scheduled next week to host a public hearing on a proposed solar plant and renew and extend the county’s ongoing resolution in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tuesday’s meeting starts at 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St. in Greenville. Because of the pandemic, the meeting will be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
• The public hearing on the creation of the proposed Hunt County Reinvestment Zone No. 9 is scheduled alongside the creation of a proposed tax abatement agreement.
County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray has said the estimated $50 million effort is being proposed by Belltown Power Texas of Dallas. The project, referred to as the BT Signal Ranch, would be located on 25 acres of the existing Signal Ranch development off of State Highway 34 in the Cash community south of Greenville.
Tax increment reinvestment, also known as tax increment financing, uses a portion of the taxes assessed on increased property values to help repay the investment used to install the infrastructure needed in the zone.
The commissioners approved tax abatement agreements in November 2017 to three solar farms from Cypress Creek Renewables that provided power to the state’s power market through the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. Two of the plants provided additional property tax revenue to the Greenville Independent School District and the other to the Bland ISD. Hunt County also received increased property tax revenue, because of the removal of the land from an agricultural exemption, while the projects would also provide the county with additional revenue.
Ray said the BT Signal Ranch project is actually seeking a Payment In Lieu Of Taxes, or PILOT, agreement with Hunt County. A PILOT would pay the county an amount equal to the amount of property taxes that would be applicable under the project.
• The commissioners voted unanimously at the July 28 regular session to renew the county’s ongoing resolution, which remains in effect until midnight Tuesday.
While the county had been basing its resolution on any executive orders issued by Gov. Greg Abbott, County Judge Bobby Stovall said during the meeting that the county would follow the Centers for Disease Control in the future.
“Hunt County adopts the current CDC guidelines on returning to work policies adopted July 17, 2020, and will adopt future CDC guidelines as they may be released,” Stovall said.
Ray said the guidelines “cover the time period to return to work that the county enforces. There’s several different date ranges in there.”
A link to the county’s e resolution and details as to the CDC guidelines is available under the COVID-19 section of the Hunt County website at http://www.huntcounty.net/upload/page/9857/docs/Hunt%20County%20Health%20Authority%20Order%20Regarding%20Return%20to%20Work%20with%20Exhibits.pdf.
