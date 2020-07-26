The Hunt County Commissioners Court is again expected thisweek to extend the county’s ongoing resolution in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although a formal agenda for next Tuesday’s meeting had not been posted as of press time Friday, the commissioners voted unanimously at the July 14 regular session to renew the county’s ongoing resolution, which remains in effect until midnight July 28 and is based on any executive orders issued by Gov. Greg Abbott.
The commissioners are expected to convene for the regular agenda, starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St., in Greenville. Because of the pandemic, the meeting will be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
Abbott issued an executive order July 2, requiring Texans living in counties with more than 20 coronavirus cases to wear a face-covering over the nose and mouth while in a business or other building open to the public, as well as outdoor public spaces, whenever social distancing is not possible.
Hunt County had 937 total positive cases of the virus as of Friday morning, including 408 current cases, with 396 patients recovering at home and 12 people reported to be in the local hospital with the virus. A total of 521 people had recovered from COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Friday morning.
