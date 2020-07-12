The Hunt County Commissioners Court is again expected this week to consider the county’s ongoing resolution in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although a formal agenda had not been posted as of press time Friday, the commissioners voted unanimously at the June 23 regular session to renew the county’s ongoing resolution.
The resolution remains in effect until midnight Tuesday, July 14, and is based on any executive orders issued by Gov. Greg Abbott.
The commissioners are expected to convene for the regular agenda, starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St. in Greenville. Because of the pandemic, the meeting will be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
Governor Greg Abbott issued a new executive order July 2, requiring Texans living in counties with more than 20 coronavirus cases to wear a face-covering over the nose and mouth while in a business or other building open to the public, as well as outdoor public spaces, whenever social distancing is not possible.
Hunt County had 697 total positive cases of the virus Friday morning, including 441 current cases, with 428 patients recovering at home and 13 people in the hospital.
A total of 248 people had recovered from the virus, 92 more than had been reported Thursday and 114 more in the past week.
