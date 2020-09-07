The Hunt County Commissioners Court is expected Tuesday to continue extending the county’s resolution in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet for the next regular session workshop at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St. in Greenville. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
A formal agenda for Tuesday’s agenda had not been issued as of press time Friday. However, the commissioners voted unanimously at the Aug. 25 regular session to renew the county’s ongoing resolution, which remains in effect until midnight Tuesday.
The county is currently following the guidelines for returning to work issued by the Centers for Disease Control.
A link to the county’s resolution and details as to the CDC guidelines is available under the COVID-19 section of the Hunt County website at http://www.huntcounty.net/upload/page/9857/docs/Hunt%20County%20Health%20Authority%20Order%20Regarding%20Return%20to%20Work%20with%20Exhibits.pdf.
