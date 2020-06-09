The Hunt County Commissioners Court is scheduled to deal with several major items during today’s regular agenda, ranging from permits for mobile food units to helping preserve the county’s records from mold damage to authorizing a new agreement for a solar plant.
The commissioners are expected to convene for the regular agenda, starting at 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St., in Greenville. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
Under new business as part of the agenda, the commissioners will consider adopting a proposed permit application process for mobile food units in Hunt County.
County Director of Homeland Security Richard Hill, who also serves as the interim director of the Hunt County Health Department, said the permits are needed to address the rapid number of food trucks that are appearing at construction sites across the county.
“For example, we have about 4,000 homes being built in and around the Caddo Mills area,” Hill said, adding he already has more than a dozen companies that have expressed interest in locating the units in the county.
“We’re just wanting to make sure they are safe and clean for people who are going to use them,” Hill said.
The commissioners are also planning to approve a request for additional budgetary authority from County Clerk Jennifer Lindenzweig for expenses related to the 2019-20 County Clerk Archive Plan. Lindenzweig said the $105,000 expenditure is necessary for advanced remediation and preservation of 15,102 pages in the archives damaged because of extensive mold.
The commissioners are also scheduled to hear from County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray on a possible Payment In Lieu Of Taxes agreement for the proposed Belltown Power solar plant.
