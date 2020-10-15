The Hunt County Commissioners Court intends this week to appropriate additional funds to help Hunt County Shared Ministries/FISH provide relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The commissioners voted in late April and again in late June to pass resolutions regarding funding for emergency expenses related directly to COVID-19 to be administered through FISH.
The commissioners are scheduled to consider another resolution as part of the agenda for the regular session, which was reset to 10 a.m. Friday in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St. in Greenville. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
The April measure set aside a total of $25,000 from the general fund for the agency, to be transferred in $5,000 increments for use in meeting emergency financial needs for either COVID-19 victims or their immediate household members for items such as rent or mortgage or utilities or food.
The commissioners voted in June to increase the total amount to $50,000, but the feeling at that time was, even with the increase, the funds could run short.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.