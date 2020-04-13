The Hunt County Commissioners Court intends to meet again Tuesday, to consider extending and/or modifying the county’s disaster declaration in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The current emergency order, adopted April 3, runs through 11:59 p.m Friday, April 17, included some changes in wording to the original March 24 county order, to fall in line with the statewide resolution issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, in terms of what types of business are considered “essential services” and allowed to remain open.
Even so, there were some differences involved, including how the county’s order allowed pet groomers to remain open as an essential business.
Tommie Smiley Kerr, owner of Tommie’s Grooming Salon, was among the local businesses who were caught up in the confusion, noting hers and one other groomer remained closed while others stayed open.
“We can’t be under state order and the county says we can be open. Ridiculous,” Kerr said.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court amended the local order when it met in an emergency session Thursday afternoon and removed pet groomers as an essential service.
However, County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray explained the county does have the authority to enact its own shelter in place order and to allow or prohibit activities that the governor’s order does not cover.
“This authority is clearly contemplated and specifically referenced near the end of Gov. Abbott’s Executive Order GA-14,” Ray said. “The county’s authority is statutory and arises out of Texas Government Code Sec 418.108(g)which allows, in part, that during a time of disaster the county judge may control the ‘movement of persons’ and ‘occupancy of premises’ in the county.”
Ray said while Abbott’s order limits the county’s authority, it does so in conjunction with local measures.
“What this language means is that the governor’s order recognizes and affirms county (and municipal) authority to enact local order, but directs that such local orders shall not restrict services deemed essential by the governor (ie: religious services) or permit gatherings prohibited by the governor (ie: a concert at the Municipal Auditorium which would be in contradiction to the governor’s order that social gatherings be minimized),” Ray said.
“The Hunt County order specifically references and is subject to the governor’s Executive Order GA-14. And the governor’s order specifically references and allows for parallel local government orders. The authority of one does not usurp the authority of the other (except in the limited capacity outlined above) — the two work together.”
The confusion over pet groomers was a result of how, until Thursday morning, there was no official guidance as to whether the businesses were essential or not.
“Which left the county to interpret the information available for itself, along with many other business-specific questions, Ray said. “Based on our understanding of available guidance as well as looking at other jurisdictions’ assessment of the same, we categorized grooming as essential to the health and welfare of animals. This was an issue of interpretation, not authority.”
Ray said the county was notified by two groomers Thursday that the Texas Division of Emergency Management does not consider pet grooming an essential service.
“Upon receipt and review of that new information we advised the county to change the designation of pet grooming to non-essential,” Ray said. “We thanked the concerned citizens for the information, advised them that we were changing the designation and that we would be issuing a revision to the FAQ posted to the county’s website to alert the public of the same.”
Additional information as to what is or is not an essential service, and the latest version of the county’s emergency order, is available at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.covid-19faq.
