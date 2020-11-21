The Hunt County Commissioners Court intends Tuesday to consider extending or modifying the county’s COVID-19 resolution, as another three dozen cases were reported in the county Thursday night.
Hospitalization numbers for COVID-19 were at a new high locally, while state health officials attributed two more deaths to the virus.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court voted during a special session Tuesday morning to extend an order issued Nov. 12 by County Judge Bobby Stovall closing the courthouse, except by appointment only. The extension was until the next regular session of the commissioners' court on Nov. 24.
Two county employees, both of whom work at the courthouse, tested positive for COVID-19, which prompted the order.
Tuesday’s regular session is set for 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St. in Greenville. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
Stovall’s office reported Friday morning that an initial investigation by the Hunt County Health Department determined the 36 latest cases included 15 from the Greenville ZIP codes, 11 from Quinlan, two each from Commerce, Lone Oak, West Tawakoni and Wolfe City and one each from Campbell and Celeste.
All of the patients were reported to be resting at home.
The county’s latest daily COVID-19 report indicated the county had 2,601 total cases, with 2,096 recoveries. There were 469 current cases, with 438 patients recovering at home and 31 patients in local hospitals with the virus, which is the most reported at one time since the pandemic began.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.