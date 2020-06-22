The Hunt County Commissioners Court is again expected this week to consider the county’s ongoing resolution in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although a formal agenda had not been posted as of press time Friday, the commissioners voted unanimously at the June 10 regular session to renew the county’s ongoing resolution.
The resolution remains in effect until midnight Tuesday, June 23, and is based on any executive orders issued by Gov. Greg Abbott.
The commissioners are expected to convene for the regular agenda, starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St. in Greenville. Because of the pandemic, the meeting will be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
All orders to have government offices and business closed are dependent on Abbott’s executive orders.
Abbott announced June 3 the third phase of the plan to safely reopen the state’s economy while containing the spread of COVID-19. Under Phase III all businesses in Texas can operate at up to 50 percent capacity, with very limited exceptions.
But the Hunt County Courthouse remains closed to the public because of the pandemic. Abbott has ordered trials are not expected to begin in the state until at least Aug. 1.
The county had reported 246 total COVID-19 cases as of Friday morning, which did not include 25 cases reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services at a Greenville assisted living center. There were 176 current cases reported Friday, with 166 of those recovering at home and with 10 people hospitalized. Five people had reportedly died of the virus in Hunt County.
