The Hunt County Commissioners Court will be considering whether to extend the closure of the Hunt County Courthouse, because of the current surge in COVID-19 cases, when it meets in a special session Tuesday.
The commissioners are also expected to formally canvass the votes of the Nov. 3 election which resulted in the creation of the county’s newest municipality.
Tuesday’s regular session is set for 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St. in Greenville. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
• The agenda for the meeting calls for the commissioners to again consider the county’s ongoing COVID-19 related resolution and social distancing guidelines, initially implemented on April 28 which have been renewed, with any needed amendments or modifications, during each commissioners court meeting since that time. The commissioners voted unanimously Nov. 10 to extend the county’s COVID-19 resolution to midnight Nov. 24.
On Thursday afternoon, County Judge Bobby Stovall issued an order to close the courthouse to the public, except by appointment only, until Tuesday after two county employees, both of whom work at the courthouse, tested positive for COVID-19. A jury trial, which had been scheduled in the 354th District Court starting Monday, was settled Friday afternoon and those called for jury selection do not have to attend.
Hunt County is reporting its biggest extended surge in cases of the virus, with more than 160 cases reported during the past week.
The commissioners are expected to consider whether to extend the closure order until Nov. 24.
• The commissioners also plan to formally canvass the results of the Nov. 3 election and approve the documents related to the Poetry Incorporation Election.
The election saw a record voter turnout in the county. Hunt County Elections Administrator Jose Martinez reported 38,740 people voted in the Nov. 3 election, representing a 65.27 percent turnout of the county’s 59,350 voters. The total turnout and the percentage were both records for an election in the county, which went along with the 25,817 record early voter turnout.
Hunt County Proposition A asked voters if they would be in favor of the incorporation of the community of Poetry in the far south end of the count as a Type A Municipality to be named the Town of Poetry, Texas.
Voters said yes, with 422 ballots in favor (73.01 percent) to 156 votes in opposition (26.99 percent).
