The Hunt County Commissioners Court intends this week to consider extending the county’s resolution in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
County officials say they have received state approval to allow some bars in the county to reopen.
The commissioners voted Sept. 22 to amend the resolution until the next regular session on Oct. 13. But a reported COVID-19 exposure at the Hunt County Courthouse resulted in the commissioner's next regular session to be reset until for 10 a.m. Friday in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St. in Greenville. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
The courthouse was closed temporarily last week because of the COVID-19 situation but reopened to the public Monday.
On Oct. 8 Gov. Greg Abbott released Executive Order GA-32 that allows bars and similar establishments that hold a permit from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (“TABC”) to offer on-premises service at 50 percent capacity, starting Wednesday of this week, if the bar or similar establishment is not in an area with high COVID hospitalizations and if the county judge files the requisite reopening paperwork with the TABC.
County Judge Bobby Stovall announced Tuesday afternoon that 17 bars in the county have been approved by the TABC to be allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity Wednesday.
