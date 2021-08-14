The Hunt County Commissioners Court is scheduled to convene in a special session Monday morning, to hear a presentation from the local hospital about obtaining funding to assist with the local COVID-19 response.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet starting at 10 a.m. Monday in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville. The session will be open to the public and also conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
Among the items listed on the agenda, the commissioners are scheduled to hear a presentation by officials with Hunt Regional Healthcare, requesting a portion of the county’s appropriation from the American Rescue Plan (ARP), which was more than $27 billion in federal COVID-19 relief for local governments impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The hospital district is requesting the funding to assist in obtaining additional staffing for the hospitals in Hunt County which have been overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.
Lisa Hilln the Director of the Foundation Development and Marketing Communications for Hunt Regional Healthcare, said Friday that the agency is expecting an additional 20 traveler nurses on Monday another 20 on Monday, August 23, with the hopes of reopening the Hunt Regional Emergency Medical Center at Commerce by the end of the month.
