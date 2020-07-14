The Hunt County Commissioners Court intends to vote today to make it easier for area law enforcement agencies to work together.
The commissioners are scheduled to renew an agreement for mutual aid between all of the law enforcement agencies within Hunt County and also to take steps to improve fire protection in the region and create a rabies control authority.
The commissioners are expected to convene for the regular agenda, starting at 10 a.m. today in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St., in Greenville. Because of COVID-19, the meeting will be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
The commissioners voted unanimously in 2017 to approve a resolution authorizing the Hunt County Judge to execute an agreement for Mutual Aid Law Enforcement with the cities of Caddo Mills, Celeste, Commerce, Hawk Cove, Lone Oak, Quinlan, Royse City, West Tawakoni and Wolfe City, as well as the city of Greenville and the independent school districts of Greenville, Commerce and Quinlan, and with Texas A&M University-Commerce, pursuant to Texas Government Code, Chapter 791, which oversees the creation of interlocal agreements between county agencies.
County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray said today’s vote will include all of the above agencies and will also include an agreement with the Bland Independent School District.
The commissioners are also scheduled to hear from David Alexander with the office of Homeland Security before taking votes on an interlocal agreement between Hunt County and Hopkins County for emergency fire and disaster assistance and the designation of a county local rabies control authority.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.