The Hunt County Commissioners Court is scheduled today to consider authorizing additional funds for improvements on some of the county’s roadways.
The commissioners are set to hear information on the latest from the Hunt County Transportation Plan.
Today’s regular session agenda includes several items to be presented by Hunt County Transportation Committee Chairman W.D. “Dee” Hilton.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St. in Greenville. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
Voters approved funding a $24 million road bond package in November 2016.
The local funding has been supplemented by $194.4 million in state and federal highway funds and another $41.4 million in anticipated funding for a total leveraged amount of available and anticipated funding of more than $260 million.
In June 2017, the commissioners granted the issuance of the first $6 million in Tax Permanent Improvement Bonds.
The commissioners are scheduled today to consider a recommendation for amendments to that first tranche to facilitate cash flow Management through March 31, 2021; the recommendation for the adoption of budgets for projected Hunt County Project Expenditures from the first quarter of next year through the fourth quarter of 2023, Funded by Tranche #2 Bond Funding; the recommendation for Authorization for Hilltop Securities to Organize Issuance of Tranche #2 Bonds for $6 million; and the recommendation for Approval of Hunt County Thoroughfare Plan Project and Payment from Hunt County Transportation Bond Funding for $145,000.
