The Hunt County Commissioners Court is scheduled today to consider assisting area fire departments to receive new equipment using federal COVID-19-related grant funding.
The commissioners are also expected to extend the county’s COVID-19 emergency resolution.
Today’s regular session is set for 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St. in Greenville. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
The commissioners are scheduled to consider a possible interlocal agreement or another funding mechanism to directly purchase equipment related to the county’s response to COVID-19.
The funding would be for volunteer fire departments in Hunt County, or to transfer money to the departments for specific purchases, including the possible purchase of self-contained breathing apparatus and related safety equipment or materials.
Today’s item on the agenda would also include a discussion of pre-approval of the agreement with the Texas Division of Emergency Management for use of federal grant or subgrant funds for use in the COVID-19 response.
In late September the commissioners approved additional funding for each of the 12 departments that make up the Hunt County Firefighters Association.
• The commissioners voted unanimously Oct. 16 to extend the county’s COVID-19 resolution to midnight today.
Hunt County added 48 more COVID-19 cases to end the work week and is close to surpassing 2,000 total cases of the virus. The latest cases included 21 from the Greenville ZIP codes, four from Quinlan, three from Campbell, two from Celeste and Lone Oak and one from Royse City.
All of the patients were reported recovering at home.
Hunt County had reported 1,992 total cases through Saturday morning, representing an increase of 103 cases in the past week.
Another free COVID-19 test is scheduled in Greenville between 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Reecy Davis Recreation Center, 4320 Lee St. There are no requirements for the test and participants are asked to register at GoGetTested.com.
Results will be available in 48-96 hours and positive results will receive a medical consultation from a provider.
