The Hunt County Commissioners Court is expected to vote again Tuesday to extend the county’s COVID-19 resolution and to keep the Hunt County Courthouse closed to the public.
A formal agenda for the regular session, starting at 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville. had not been published as of press time Friday. But the current resolution is scheduled to remain in effect until midnight Tuesday.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the commissioners meeting will be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services
Restrictions also remain in place requiring reductions in the occupancy of many businesses due to rising numbers of people hospitalized with the COVID-19 virus.
The commissioners voted Dec. 12 to extend the current order initially issued Nov. 12 by County Judge Bobby Stovall closing the Hunt County Courthouse, except by appointment only.
Should the commissioners vote to extend the measure again, it would continue until the next regular session, scheduled on Feb. 8.
Trauma Service Area E, a 19-county region of North Texas, which includes Hunt County, continues to match the definition of high hospitalizations under Governor’s order GA-32; namely that it has more than had seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity exceeds 15 percent.
As a result all restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, manufacturing facilities, gyms and exercise facilities and classes, museums, and libraries in all counties in Trauma Service Area E are required to remain at maximum 50 percent occupancy levels.
Trauma Service Area E was reporting the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity was at 23.3 percent as of Dec. 21.
A copy of the county’s COVID-19 resolution is available on the Hunt County web site at http://www.huntcounty.net/upload/page/8875/COVID%20resolution%2012.8.20.pdf
