The Hunt County Commissioners Court intends next week to consider extending and/or modifying the county’s disaster declaration in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The commissioners are expected to take a vote during Tuesday’s regular agenda, starting at 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St. in Greenville. Because of the pandemic, the meeting will be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
The original emergency order, adopted April 3, was scheduled to run through 11:59 p.m. Friday, April 17, and included some changes in wording to the original March 24 county order to fall in line with the statewide resolution issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, in terms of what types of business are considered “essential services” and allowed to remain open.
The new order will continue through 11:59 p.m. Thursday, April 30. The commissioners agreed to some additional changes to the previous county order after several questions were raised from residents wanting clarifications on whether golf courses, pet groomers and stores, bait shops and tobacco/vaping stores are considered essential and should be exempt.
A list of which businesses are and are not considered exempt is kept updated under the COVID-19 FAQ section on the Hunt County website, www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.covid-19faq.
Hunt County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray has suggested anyone with questions regarding the order to first contact the COVID-19 section on the county’s website.
