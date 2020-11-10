It will be just a little bit longer before the results of the Nov. 3 elections in Hunt County can be formally approved.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court on Tuesday voted to table officially canvassing the elections, which included voters approving the county’s newest municipality, until next week.
The commissioners did vote Tuesday to extend the county’s COVID-19 emergency resolution.
• The commissioners were scheduled to canvass the election returns and approve the documents related to the Poetry Incorporation Election.
Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall said the results were not yet ready.
“We’re postponing it until next Tuesday,” Stovall said. “We’ll have another court date. We had to get our agenda out last week and the vote totals are not complete as of today. So, we’ll do it next Tuesday and canvass all of the elections at that time.”
The election saw a record voter turnout in the county. Hunt County Elections Administrator Jose Martinez reported 38,740 people voted in Tuesday’s elections, representing a 65.27 percent turnout of the county’s 59,350 voters. The total turnout and the percentage were both records for an election in the county, which went along with the 25,817 record early voter turnout.
Martinez previously said there is a method that must be adopted before the canvassing can be performed, noting the early voting ballot board first has to count and certify all provisional ballots, all timely received ballots cast from addresses outside of the United States and if a ballot voted by mail in the election was provided to a person outside of the United States.
Hunt County Proposition A asked voters if they would be in favor of the incorporation of the community of Poetry in the far south end of the count as a Type A Municipality to be named the Town of Poetry, Texas.
Voters said yes, with 422 ballots in favor (73.01 percent) to 156 votes in opposition (26.99 percent).
• The Hunt County COVID-19 related resolution and social distancing guidelines were initially implemented on April 28 and have been renewed, with any needed amendments or modifications, during each Commissioners Court meeting since that time. The commissioners voted unanimously Oct. 27 to extend the county’s COVID-19 resolution to midnight Tuesday and voted again to extend the resolution to Nov. 24.
