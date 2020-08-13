The Hunt County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to approve an agreement with a proposed solar plant.
The commissioners agreed to the creation of the Hunt County Reinvestment Zone No. 9 for the estimated $50 million effort is being proposed by Belltown Power Texas of Dallas. The project, referred to as the BT Signal Ranch, would be located on 25 acres of the existing Signal Ranch development off of State Highway 34 in the Cash community south of Greenville.
Hunt County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray said the two sides signed off on a Payment In Lieu Of Taxes, or PILOT, agreement, which would pay the county an amount equal to the amount of property taxes that would be applicable under the project.
Ray said the PILOT was adopted, rather than a straight tax abatement agreement, due to solar projects being known to have a significant reduction in taxable value after the first few years of operation
“The PILOT agreement sets a specified amount of revenue per megawatt-hour,” Ray said.
In April the company announced three other sites — one each in Cooke, Fannin and Van Zandt counties — which were expected to start construction immediately, with commercial operations expected between December 2020 and March 2021.
