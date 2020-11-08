The Hunt County Commissioners Court intends during the next regular session to officially canvass the results of Tuesday’s elections and formally welcome the county’s newest municipality.
The commissioners are also expected to extend the county’s COVID-19 emergency resolution.
The regular session is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St. in Greenville. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
• Among the items to consider during the meeting will be the canvassing of the Nov. 3 election and approving the documents related to the Poetry Incorporation Election.
The election saw a record voter turnout in the county. Hunt County Elections Administrator Jose Martinez reported 38,740 people voted in Tuesday’s elections, representing a 65.27 percent turnout of the county’s 59,350 voters. The total turnout and the percentage were both records for an election in the county, which went along with the 25,817 record early voter turnout.
Martinez said there is a method which must be adopted before the canvassing can be performed.
“The canvass cannot occur until the early voting ballot board has verified and counted all provisional ballots (if a provisional ballot has been cast in the election) or the date on which all timely received ballots cast from addresses outside of the United States are counted, if a ballot to be voted by mail in the election was provided to a person outside of the United States,” he said.
Among the many items up for consideration on the ballots was Hunt County Proposition A, which asked voters if they would be in favor of the incorporation of the community of Poetry in the far south end of the count as a Type A Municipality to be named the Town of Poetry, Texas.
Voters said yes, with 422 ballots in favor (73.01 percent) to 156 votes in opposition (26.99 percent).
• The Hunt County COVID-19 related resolution and social distancing guidelines were initially implemented on April 28 and have been renewed, with any needed amendments or modifications, during each commissioners court meeting since that time. The commissioners voted unanimously Oct. 27 to extend the county’s COVID-19 resolution to midnight Tuesday.
