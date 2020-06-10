The Hunt County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday morning to renew the county’s ongoing resolution in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It will continue for two more weeks, until midnight of the day of the next regular session on June 23,” said County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray.
During Tuesday’s regular agenda, County Judge Bobby Stovall said the county would continue to base its resolution on any executive orders issued by Gov. Greg Abbott.
“All we’re doing is just following through,” Stovall said.
The measure passed on a unanimous vote of the commissioners’ court.
The commissioners voted May 27 to renew the county’s COVID-19 disaster declaration, which was to be in effect through midnight Tuesday and requires county employees not to go to work if they are sick.
“The only changes are the dates of the orders,” Ray said. “Everything else is exactly the same.”
All orders to have government offices and business closed are dependent on Abbott’s executive orders.
Abbott announced June 3 the third phase of the plan to safely reopen the state’s economy while containing the spread of COVID-19.
Under Phase III all businesses in Texas are able to operate at up to 50 percent capacity, with very limited exceptions.
But the Hunt County Courthouse remains closed to the public because of the pandemic. Abbott has ordered trials are not expected to begin in the state until at least Aug. 1.
