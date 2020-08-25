The Hunt County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to extend the county’s ongoing resolution in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The commissioners also took a record vote on the proposed 4 cent property tax rate reduction included in the upcoming county budget.
The commissioners voted unanimously at the Aug. 11 regular session to renew the county’s ongoing resolution, which remained in effect until midnight Tuesday.
The county is basing its resolution on the guidelines for returning to work issued by the Centers for Disease Control.
County Judge Bobby Stovall said the resolution was to be renewed until the next regular session of the Commissioners Court on Sept. 8.
“The only changes are to the date and the changing of the previous dates,” Stovall said.
A link to the county’s resolution and details as to the CDC guidelines is available under the COVID-19 section of the Hunt County website at http://www.huntcounty.net/upload/page/9857/docs/Hunt%20County%20Health%20Authority%20Order%20Regarding%20Return%20to%20Work%20with%20Exhibits.pdf.
• A formal hearing on the proposed county budget is expected during the Sept. 15 commissioners meeting.
Tuesday the commissioners approved a record vote to indicate the proposed property tax rate of 46.7018 cents per $100 valuation, compared to the current fiscal year’s 50.8512 cents per $100 valuation.
The proposed budget raises an additional $1,074,396 in revenue from property taxes, an increase of 3.16 percent from the current budget.
The “no new revenue” rate, the rate needed to raise the same amount of property tax revenue for the county from the same properties in both the current fiscal year and the 2020/21 tax year, is set at 46.7017 cents per $100 valuation.
The “voter approval rate,” which had previously been known as the rollback rate, the highest tax rate the county may adopt before voters are entitled to petition for an election to limit the rate to the rollback rate, is 49.9958 cents per $100 valuation.
A new budget and tax rate must be adopted by the start of the next fiscal year on Oct. 1.
Additional information on the proposed budget and tax rate is available online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.budget.
