The Hunt County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to renew the county’s COVID-19 disaster declaration, which is dependent on any executive orders issued by Gov. Greg Abbott.
The commissioners also voted to appoint a new member to a regional transportation board.
The commissioners voted May 13 to extend the county’s declaration until midnight Tuesday, with the county’s declaration based on Abbott’s executive orders concerning the pandemic.
Tuesday, County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray recommended the commissioners renew the declaration until midnight June 9.
“This doesn’t close anything down,” Ray said. “It does require that people, who are employees of the county, not go to work if they are sick, but there is nothing in here that closes businesses. At this point, all close down orders that would be applicable in Hunt County come directly from the governor.”
The measure passed on a unanimous vote of the commissioners present.
The commissioners also voted to appoint Commerce Chamber Executive Director Paul Voss to the board of the Sulphur River Regional Mobility Authority for a two-year term.
Voss will be one of two Hunt County representatives on the SuRMMA board, which helps oversee major road development projects. W.D. “Dee” Hilton of Greenville remains the county’s other representative on the SuRRMA, which represents Hunt, Delta, Fannin and Lamar counties.
In early 2007, the commissioners courts in all of the counties except Fannin filed a petition before the Texas Transportation Commission, seeking the formation of the SuRRMA, which was officially made operational as of Jan. 15, 2007, the charter date under the state resolution authorizing the formation of the agency.
The SuRRMA board voted in October 2016 to approve the expansion of SuRRMA coverage to include Fannin County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.